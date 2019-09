Neal Brown announced on Tuesday that redshirt junior Josh Sills had surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2019 season. Sills had missed the last two Mountaineer games with an injury.

The Mountaineers are currently in their bye week after a 3-1 month of September and ride a two-game win streak after victories over James Madison and Kansas.

West Virginia will welcome No. 11 Texas to Milan Puskar Stadium a week from Saturday at Milan Puskar stadium for homecoming.