Sisterhood Strengthens Stollers Through Adversity

Fairmont Senior alums Emily and Abby Stoller have led Glenville State to three-straight MEC Championships.

Their mother has battled five forms of cancer for 16 years, their house burned during Abby's senior year of high school, but that never stopped them. Both sisters earned all-state selections during their time at Fairmont Senior.

At Glenville State, Emily was named an all-MEC honorable mention selection this year and has signed to play professional basketball in Slovenia after averaging 18 points and four rebounds this season. Abby averaged five points and five rebounds in 2019.