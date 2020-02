At day two of the state wrestling tournament in Huntington, six area wrestlers were able to punch their ticket to the state final.

The finals are Saturday evening at 6 p.m.

Jace Stockett, University, AAA, 126

Geno Casuccio, East Fairmont, AA, 106

Blake Boyers, East Fairmont, AA, 126

Mikey Jones, Fairmont Senior, AA, 132

Colten Hovermale, Lincoln, AA, 182

Zach Frazier, Fairmont Senior, AA, 285