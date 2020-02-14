Slow Start Dooms Notre Dame in 57-39 Loss to Charleston Catholic

Feb 15, 2020

Notre Dame trailed Charleston Catholic 17-3 after the first quarter and that big deficit proved too much to overcome as ND fell to CC, 57-39.

Jaidyn West had a game-high 17 points to lead the Irish while Aiden Satterfield was the lead man for Catholic with 14.

 