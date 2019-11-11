Smith Named Premier Bank Player of Week 11

Mon 9:36 PM, Nov 11, 2019

Lewis County junior quarterback Jaycob Smith has been named the Premier Bank Player of Week 11.

Smith totaled 131 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the Lewis County's 26-13 win over Grafton and sealed a second-straight playoff berth for the Minutemen.

 