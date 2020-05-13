Soft-spoken Garrett let hops & speed do the talking at North Marion

Our Premier Bank Athlete of the Week, North Marion's Michael Garrett, is a man of few words, but his accomplishments speak volumes.

Garrett won two state titles during his junior track season, in the high jump with a mark of 6"6 and 400 meter dash with a time a personal best of 50.69.

His senior season was cancelled due to COVID-19 but he will continue to strive for greatness in those events at the collegiate level for the University of Charleston next season.

Garrett also played basketball for the Huskies and was a member of the football team for the first time in 2019.