Sophomore PG Knapper to Transfer from WVU

With the 2019-2020 basketball season officially coming to a sudden end, the transfer can begin.

A West Virginia athletics representative confirmed tonight that sophomore guard Brandon Knapper has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Knapper will have 2 years of eligibility remaining.

The Charleston native appeared in 27 games for the Mountaineers this season but had not logged double digit minutes in a game since January. He averaged 2.6 points and 0.7 assists this season, with a season-high 10 points against Texas Tech on January 11.