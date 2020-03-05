South Harrison Football Duo Signs Letters of Intent

After leading South Harrison football back to the playoffs this season, South Harrison seniors Landon McFadden and Jaren Robinson are headed to play football at the next level.

McFadden will play for former head coach Brad Jett with Alderson Broaddus Sprint Football. McFadden was a first-team all state defensive utility player for the Hawks this season and plans to play safety for the Battlers.

Quarterback Jaren Robinson committed to Division III Bethany College in West Virginia. Robinson will be a signal caller for the Bison as well.