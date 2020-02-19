South Harrison's Kelley Reunites with Jett, Signs with AB Sprint Football

South Harrison lineman Ethan Kelley will become the first former Hawk to go play for former coach Brad Jett and Alderson Broaddus sprint football.

Kelly committed to AB on Wednesday afternoon in front of his friends and family.

Sprint football is the traditional game of football but all the players must weigh 172 pounds or less.The Battlers will enter their second season of sprint football in Philippi this fall.

Kelley played for Jett during his freshman and sophomore seasons and called him his "favorite coach."