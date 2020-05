Bridgeport senior guard Nick Stalnaker is one of our six area players to be selected in the 2020 North-South game.

He averaged 18 points a game for the Tribe and was a second team All-State selection.

For Stalnaker, its an honor to be selected into the senior all-star game, but it was also a relief. His sister Quinn was also a selection in 2017 after her second team all-state campaign.