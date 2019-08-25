High School Football Preview No. 20: Tyler Consolidated

Tyler Consolidated reached the Class A playoffs last year with just 21 players and entering 2019, the expectations are even higher.

The Knights now have 30 players on their roster and return some key members on last year's 6-5 team. Two-time all-state selection Mark Rucker is back for the Knights at running back after totaling 1,500 rushing yards and 30 touchdowns last year. Senior Gage Huffman fills the shoes of the departed Griffin Phillips at quarterback.

Tyler Consolidated opens its season on August 30th at Ritchie County.