Stratford Introduced as Mountaineer Head Coach

West Virginia men's soccer alum Dan Stratford (2004-07) is officially head coach of the Mountaineers.

Stratford was introduced at a press conference on Saturday morning and stressed the importance of the student-athlete experience. He said he considers his years in Morgantown the best four of his life and is excited to potentially have that happen for his players as well.

Stratford most recently served as the head coach of men's soccer at the University of Charleston where he led the Golden Eagles to two Division II national titles.