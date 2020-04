The Steelers selected Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool with the 49th pick in the NFL Draft.

Claypool totaled 1,037 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns for the Fighting Irish this year. The British Columbia native is 6-foot-4, 238 pounds.

The selection was the the Steelers' first in the 2020 NFL Draft after they traded away their first round pick to the Dolphins for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick last season.