Steelers release 2020 schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their schedule for the upcoming season as part of NFL's 2020 reveal on Thursday night.

The Steelers are set to open up the season at the N.Y. Giants on September 14 at MetLife Stadium. That will be followed by home meetings with the Broncos & the Texans followed by meetings with Tennessee and Philadelphia before AFC North play begins with the Browns on October 18. The Steelers will host the Ravens on Thanksgiving at 8:20 p.m.

Below is the full schedule.

Sept. 14 at NY Giants, 7:15 p.m. ET

Sept. 20 vs. Denver, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sept. 27 vs. Houston, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Oct. 4 at Tennessee, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Oct. 11 vs. Philadelphia, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Oct. 18 vs. Cleveland, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Oct. 25 at Baltimore, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

BYE

Nov. 8 at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Nov. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Nov. 22 at Jacksonville, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Nov. 26 vs. Baltimore, 8:20 p.m. ET (THANKSGIVING)

Dec. 6 vs. Washington, 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Dec. 13 at Buffalo, 8:20 p.m. ET

Dec. 21 at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m. ET

Dec. 27 vs. Indianapolis, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Jan. 3 at Cleveland, 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

