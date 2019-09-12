Strong Start Powers Fairmont State over Wheeling, 53-10

Fairmont State scored 4 touchdowns in the first quarter and punted the ball just once in the first half as the Falcons (1-1) blowed by Wheeling (0-2) in their home opener, 53-10.

Senior quarterback Tae Crews-Naylor was 7-for-10 for 185 yards with 2 touchdowns and an interception. Four different running backs found the end zone for Fairmont, including Tyree Randolph who was their leading rusher with 167 yards and two scores.

Fairmont State's season continues next Saturday when the Falcons visit Notre Dame College at 12 p.m.