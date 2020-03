Victoria Sturm poured in a game-high tying 26 points and Lincoln held tough down the stretch as the Cougars beat Nitro, 63-55.

Allison Rockwell had 17 for Lincoln and Brynne Williams added 13.

It is Lincoln's first state tournament win since 2015. The Cougars advance to play No. 1 North Marion in Friday's semifinal at 1 p.m.

Baylee Goins had 26 to pace the Wildcats