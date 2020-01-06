Swarming Defensive Effort Guides No. 17 WVU to 55-41 Victory over OK State

No. 17 West Virginia (12-1, 1-1 in Big 12) held Oklahoma State to a season low 41 points by a WVU opponent and forced the Cowboys to shoot 1-of-20 from three as the Mountaineers won their first Big 12 game in Stillwater, 55-41.

Oscar Tshiebwe paced West Virginia with 12 points and 8 rebounds while Deuce McBride had 10. Derek Culver pitched in 9 points with 12 rebounds.

Lindy Waters led the Cowboys with 12 points.

West Virignia will return to Morgantown on Saturday for its conference home opener against No. 22 Texas Tech at 6 p.m. at the Coliseum.