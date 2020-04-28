Swartz Named Davis & Elkins Women's Basketball Head Coach

Rachel Swartz has been named the new head coach of Davis & Elkins women's basketball.

She is the ninth head coach in program history. Swartz comes to the Senators from Everett Community College in the state of Washington, where she served as an assistant coach. She helped lead ECC to a 15-15 record last season.

Previously, she worked at Whitman College in player development and operations, and served as a graduate assistant at East Tennessee State and Drury University. Swartz played collegiately at Missouri State, helping lead the Lady Bears to a conference championship and NCAA Tournament berth in 2016.