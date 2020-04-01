Sweet tooth leads to sweeter season for RCB's Lucas

More times than not, when you see RCB forward Bryson Lucas on the Flying Eagle bench at the end of the game, its because he's done his part.

The junior averaged 14 points and 9 rebounds for the Flying Eagles who were on their way as one of the top five seeds in the state tournament before the season was put on pause. He won Big 10 player of the year, and will likely be a first team all-state selection.

You will also probably see him with a pack of skittles in hand. Lucas has a sweet tooth and that may have been our Premier Bank Athlete of the Week's secret weapon this season