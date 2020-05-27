The Basketball Tournament condensed to 24-team, 10-day event at one location

The Basketball Tournament will happen this summer, but with a twist.

The 2-million dollar winner-take-all alumni tournament is being condensed to a 24-team, 10 day event at one "quarantined campus."

West Virginia's alumni team, Best Virginia, is still set to participate in the event.

Charleston was supposed to be one of the eight regional sites for this year's tournament. Now, West Virginia's capital city is being considered as the singular location for this year's event.

The TBT is set to take place anywhere from early July to Mid-August.

Players will be tested upon arrival to the site and if a player tests positive for COVID-19, the individual and their team will be removed from the event.

After a quarantine period, teams that test negative will be cleared to participate in the tournament.