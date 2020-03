Lauren Heard scored 17 of her game-high 26 points after halftime as TCU came to Morgantown and spoiled senior night for WVU, 77-63.

West Virginia was paced by 17 points from Tynice Martin & 15 from Kari Niblack.

West Virginia honored seniors Krystal McCune, Lucky Rudd and WVU's fourth all-time leading scorer Tynice Martin before tonight's game.

The team now heads to Kansas City for the Big 12 tournament which begins on Thursday.