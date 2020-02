TCU outscored No. 17 WVU 12-5 in overtime to upset the Mountaineers, 67-60. The Mountaineers are now 19-8 overall and 7-7 in the Big 12.

Derek Culver had 18 points and 12 rebounds. Taz Sherman added 16 points. Kevin Samuel paced the Horned Frogs with 19 points and eight rebounds.

West Virginia will be back in action on Monday at Texas. Tip-off in Austin is set for 7 p.m.