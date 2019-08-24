Temple Transfer WR Ryan Granted Immediate Eligibility

After a three month wait, West Virginia sophomore and Temple transfer Sean Ryan was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA just in the nick of time.

Ryan transferred to WVU in May after Temple went through two coaching changes and had been waiting for the NCAA's verdit since then.

The sophomore from Brooklyn, N.Y. played in six games for the Owls in 2018 and caught 12 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown.

The decision comes just a week before the Mountaineers season opener against James Madison.