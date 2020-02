Derek Culver had 19 points and 14 rebounds for his 15th career double-double as No. 12 West Virginia outlasted Kansas State, 66-57.

The Mountaineers avenge their loss to the Wildcats from two weeks ago to earn a split of the season series.

Chase Harler & Oscar Tshiebwe both had 8 points while Tshiebwe also grabbed 7 rebounds.

David Sloan had a team best 13 points for K-State and Xavier Sneed added 11.

Next up, West Virginia Iowa State on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum.