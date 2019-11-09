Texas Tech Red Raids Morgantown with 38-17 Win over WVU

Texas Tech scored on touchdowns on its first five possessions as the Red Raiders jumped out to a 28-3 lead and they never looked back as West Virginia (3-6, 1-5 in Big 12) fell to TTU (4-5, 2-4 in Big 12), 38-17 at Milan Puskar Stadium.

West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall was replaced by redshirt junior Jarret Doege in the third quarter after going 26-for-43 with 355 yards and 2 interceptions.

The Mountaineers will travel to Manhattan, Kansas to face No. 16 Kansas State next Saturday at 3:30 p.m.