The Basketball Tournament set for July 4-14 in Columbus

This summer's The Basketball Tournament will take place in Columbus, Ohio and be held from July 4-14, organizers announced on Thursday.

The $1 million dollar winner-take-all alumni tournament was condensed from 64 teams to a 10-day 24 team event in one location due to COVID-19.

A team of WVU alums, Best Virginia, is set to take place in the tournament for the second consecutive season. Teams must report to Columbus on June 30 to be tested for the coronavirus.

Best Virginia's 10 person squad includes members of the 2010 final four team.

WVU alum & Notre Dame boys basketball coach Jarrod West will coach Best Virginia & Morgantown head man Dave Tallman will be his assistant.

Below is the full roster for the Best Virginia team.

Nathan Adrian

Da'Sean Butler

John Flowers

Jonathan Holton

Kevin Jones

Daxter Miles Jr.

Jaysean Paige

Tairk Phillip

Logan Routt

Juwan Staten