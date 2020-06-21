The Biser Era Begins in Morgantown

Morgantown first-year head coach Sean Biser and his Mohigan football team are determined to continue rebuilding a winning culture during phase II workouts.

Biser was introduced as head coach of the Mohigans in February after spending 16 years at the helm of Keyser, leading the Golden Tornado to 14 playoff berths. He was also an offensive lineman for WVU from 1990-1993.

As the 16th head coach in school history, Biser takes over for Matt Lacy, who retired last November after three years as the head man. He'll look to lead the Mohigans to their first playoff victory since 2016.

Phase II workouts begin Monday, which allows strength and conditioning training sessions to be conducted inside for up to two hours.