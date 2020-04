WV Wesleyan women's basketball head coach is one of the most successful professional athletes to ever come out of West Virginia.

An all-american at Maryland, a WNBA all-star, an Olympic gold medalist and a member of the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, Bullett is hoping her career success in professional basketball inspires her Bobcats. Bullett has been the head coach at West Virginia Wesleyan since 2016.