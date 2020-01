A year after being trained in the ring by two-time WV Toughman champion and professional boxer Dakota "The Lone Wolf" Linger, Darren Zaslau spread his knowledge of the sport to two WV Toughman rookies.

Justice Moore and Dalton Westfall will be getting into the ring at the WV Toughman for the first time in this weekend's Clarksburg WV Toughman at the Nathan Goff Armory.