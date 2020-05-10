The Guerra Era Takes Flight to the Canadian Football League

Former Fairmont State wide receiver Fabian Guerra earned a spot in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes.

Guerra left Fairmont State as the school's all-time leader in receptions with 233, second in receiving yards with 2,805 and third in touchdown receptions with 19. The Miami, Fla., native previously played in the Arena Football League, National Arena League and Alliance of American Football.

Canadian Football League commissioner Randy Ambrosie announced earlier this week that the 2020 CFL season will most likely be cancelled.