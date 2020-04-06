The Gyor-ney: UHS & WVU product Gyorko set to begin eighth MLB season

MLB infielder Jedd Gyorko is set to begin his eighth MLB season, whenever the time comes.

The former WVU and University High School infielder signed a one-year deal in January with the Milwaukee Brewers which represents his fourth MLB franchise.

After winning the Brooks Wallace Award as the best Division I shortstop and a first team All-American after his junior season at West Virginia, Gyorko was drafted in the second round of the 2010 MLB draft. It's been 10 years since his last swings for the Mountaineers, but he is still very much in the loop with the current team and sympathizes with them and the cancelled spring season.

"I really feel for those guys… obviously not the season that they had hoped for," Gyorko said. "It's tough. Just try to stay safe. With this whole thing, sports has been put on the back burner."