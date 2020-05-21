The Riggs Return: Emily to play for Fairmont State softball

Distance makes the heart grow fonder.

For former Bridgeport dual sport star Emily Riggs, that phrase could not hold more true.

Riggs spent her redshirt freshman season as a member of Fairmont State women's basketball, but this spring she decided she will take her talents to the Lady Falcons softball team moving forward in her college athletic career instead.

"I've realized that sometimes you have to miss something in order to realize how much you love it," she said. "I've talked to the softball coach multiple times and I'm really excited to get started. I love the girls already and I spend a lot of time with them. I think its going to be a really loving and motivating environment."

The four-time first team all-state shortstop committed University of Pittsburgh softball before her sophomore season of high school. The Panthers went through a coaching change during her senior season which led her away from the school and the sport entirely.

"I've come to the conclusion that I mistaken not liking the sport for just not liking the school."

Now, Riggs is getting her second chance to play college softball with Fairmont State, and she also awaits her second year on campus with a fresh perspective. The Bridgeport native had surgery this August to repair a torn right labrum. She had hurt her shoulder during her senior softball season, but didn't realize it was that serious until she showed up for basketball training camp.

Six months of rehab with many mental and physical battles in between, Riggs is finally clear to resume all athletic activity and now her focus is back to softball.

"All of my family has seen me at my lowest point during my rehab but they are excited to see me on the next journey I go on. "