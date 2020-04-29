The Superwoman of Weston: Lewis County's Payton Campbell

Lewis County senior Payton Campbell is more than just any ordinary student-athlete.

Campbell, our Premier Bank Athlete of the Week, plays soccer, basketball and softball for the Minutemaids while also balancing teaching special needs students at Lewis County High School. She creates her own lesson plans, games and other interactive activities for her six students.

For her hard work, Campbell earned the Underwood-Smith Scholarship, given to just 25 graduating high school seniors with teaching aspirations. She will be attending West Virginia Wesleyan this fall to play softball and will major in special education.