WVU legend Rod Thorn became the third Mountaineer in program history to have his number retired.

The Mountaineers retired Thorn's number 44 during halftime on Saturday. Thorn was a star guard for the Mountaineers from 1960-1963, averaging 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Thorn eventually went on to become the head coach of the Chicago Bulls and was credited with drafting Michael Jordan in 1984.