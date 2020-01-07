Titans Strong Start Sets Tone in 71-32 Victory over Trinity

The Titans outscored the Warriors 20-3 in the opening quarter and never looked back as Gilmer County (9-1) defeated Trinity (4-6), 71-32.

Trinity Bancroft had 23 points to lead Gilmer while Malaysia Morgan added 15.

The Warriors were led by 14 points from Olivia Austin.

 