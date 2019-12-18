Top 2 In-State Players Headline Neal Brown's First Recruiting Class

Below are the 18 players that signed today on National Signing Day:
Sam Brown, WR, 6-3, 185, Savannah, Ga./New Hampstead HS
Lanell Carr, BAN, 6-3, 235, St. Louis, Mo./De Smet Jesuit HS
Jairo Faverus, CB, 6-1, 190, Amsterdam, Netherlands/Bristol Academy of Sport (Bristol, U.K.)
Charles Finley, TE, 6-4, 215, Irvington, N.J./DePaul Catholic HS
Zach Frazier, OL, 6-3, 296, Fairmont, W.Va./Fairmont Senior HS
Garrett Greene, QB, 6-0, 180, Tallahassee, Fla./Lawton Chiles HS
Sean Martin, DE, 6-5, 255, Bluefield, W.Va./Bluefield HS
Jackie Matthews, DB, 6-0, 195, Pinson, Ala./Pinson Valley HS/Mississippi Gulf Coast CC
Chris Mayo, OL, 6-6, 310, Deptford, N.J./The Peddie School
Quay Mays, DE, 6-2, 280, Bradenton, Fla./Manatee HS/ Northwest Mississippi CC
Akheem Mesidor, DL, 6-3, 255, Ottawa, Ontario/Clearwater Acad. International (Clearwater, Fla.)
Daryl Porter Jr., DB, 5-11, 175, Plantation, Fla./American Heritage HS
Taurus Simmons, BAN, 6-3, 215, Savannah, Ga./Jenkins HS
Reese Smith, WR, 5-11, 180, Danville, Ky./Boyle County HS
Tairiq Stewart, OL, 6-5, 325, Warrensville, Ohio/Warrensville Heights HS/ASA College (Brooklyn)
David Vincent-Okoli, CB, 6-0, 180, Gaithersburg, Md./The Bullis School
Devell Washington, WR, 6-4, 210, Bay City, Mich./Arthur Hill HS
Jordan White, OL, 6-3, 300, Hyattsville, Md./DeMatha Catholic HS