Trey Washenitz to continue family legacy at Fairmont State

Fairmont Senior guard Trey Washenitz will continue his family's legacy and play for his hometown Fairmont State Fighting Falcons men's basketball team.

His dad Frank played there from 1990-1994 & mom Terri was a member of the women's basketball team in 1993 after playing her first three years of college basketball at Concord.

"Just saying that both my parents went there and now I can continue with them it's definitely a big step for me."

Trey averaged 10.5 points & 5.5 rebounds for the Polar Bears in his senior season, but he feels like he can turn into an even better player in college.

"Just playing another four years of basketball is definitely a blessing for me. With Fairmont State's abilities with training, weight lifting and coaching my game will improve 100 percent."

Trey was accepted into the top notch aviation program in Fairmont & one day hopes to become a pilot.