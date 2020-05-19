Trinity Hires Christopher Simpson as new head football coach

Trinity Christian School announced on Tuesday that it has found its next head football coach in former offensive coordinator Christopher Simpson.

Simpson served in a few roles with the Warriors in their first season last fall but was promoted to OC/ passing game coordinator at the end of the 2019 season.

He replaces coach Marcus Law who resigned in April.

Simpson was a starting placekicker on semipro teams in the OVFL, MCFL & PIFL. He also served as head coach of the West Virginia SMASH, a semipro team in the GDFL that is based in Morgantown.

The Warriors will enter year two of their resurgence in the Fall of 2020. They went 2-8 in 2019 in their first football season since 2003.