Trinity Christian's Fowkes & Law both depart from Warrior athletics

Trinity Christian School confirmed that the school did not renew the contract of athletic director and head boys basketball coach John Fowkes & that football coach Marcus Law has resigned.

"Coach Fowkes and Coach Law are wonderful people and we wish them all the best," Trinity superintendent Michelle Stellato Belt said in a phone interview.

Stellato Belt said the athletic director, head boy's basketball coach and football coach vacancies have already been posted and that the school has received applications.

"Trinity is known for its success on the court and off the court and I think there are folks in the community and beyond that would be interested in coming alongside us. We already have a couple of applicants that have already submitted,"Stellato Belt said.

Fowkes was promoted to athletic director of TCS in 2019 but had served as the boys basketball head coach since 2016. He led the Warriors to the state semifinals in 2018 and 2019.

Law was hired as the head coach of a revamped Warrior football program that participated in its first varsity season since 2008 this past year. The Warriors went 2-8. He was also an assistant coach of Fowkes' basketball staff, and Fowkes served as an assistant for him on the gridiron this season.