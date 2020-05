Trinity's Seth Goins has signed to play basketball at Fairmont State.

Goins was named an all-state third team guard after averaging 19 points and four assists for the Warriors this year. He previously attended Morgantown High School for three years before transferring to Trinity as a senior.

Going to Fairmont State is a family affair for Goins. His father, James, played football for the Fighting Falcons from 1992-1995.