Trinity's Hartsock finds comfort in taking chances with the Warriors

Trinity senior Fletcher Hartsock truly left his heart of the Warrior playing fields.

Our Premier Bank Athlete of the Week played soccer, football & basketball during his time with TCHS.

"My freshman year, I was strictly basketball and then the soccer coach Ryan Wise contacted me and said 'Jey we need to some people to start playing to fill the numbers and he just threw me in goal because i was 6'2 and tall and lanky and ever since then I just loved it."

Hartsock was an honorable mention all-state goalie for the Warriors as a senior and will continue his soccer career at Waynesburg University.

"There's a really steady pace to the game, which I like, and eventually when that moment comes to make the save, there's nothing that beats that."

In order to prepare for the college net, Hartsock has put a lot of effort into improving his body. He has gone from 163 lbs. at the end of basketball season to 205 lbs. Because of the time off from school, he's been able to have a steady eating schedule of 5,000 calories in 6 meals a day.

He plans to study education at Waynesburg after being a member of the teachers assistant program at Trinity, helping out with first graders this school year.

