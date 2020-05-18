Trinity's Hartsock named Premier Bank Athlete of the Week

Trinity Christian three-sport senior athlete Fletcher Hartsock is our latest Premier Bank Athlete of the Week.

Hartsock recently committed to play goalie for Waynesburg University. He was an honorable mention all-state selection for the Warriors in net during his senior campaign.

Fletcher was also a star basketball player for the Warriors. He was a third team all-state honoree in his senior campaign, averaging 21 points and 8 rebounds.

He also decided to join the football team as a receiver in the first year of its resurgence in 2019.

