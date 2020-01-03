Trio of Big 12's Best Rebounders Meet in Lawrence

After an 11-1 non-conference slate which saw the Mountaineers jump from an unranked team to No. 16 in the nation, the fun continues when Big 12 play begins on Saturday.

WVU will travel to No. 3 Kansas for a 4 p.m. clash on ESPN+, looking for its first-ever win at Allen Fieldhouse. The Mountaineers enter play with an 0-7 clip there.

This league opener will feature three of the best rebounders in the conference in Derek Culver (1st, 9.42 rpg), Oscar Tshiebwe (T-5th, 8.75 rpg) and Kansas senior, 7-foot Udoka Azubuike (T-5th, 8.75 rpg). Azubike also leads the nation, shooting 79.8 percent from the field with 13 points a game.

