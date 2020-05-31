Troy Grad Transfer Kicker/Punter Sumpter Reunites with Brown at WVU

WVU has landed Troy grad transfer kicker/punter Tyler Sumpter.

Sumpter was an All-Sun Belt Third Team selection last year and played for Brown at Troy in 2017 and 2018. During his three-year career with the Trojans, he made 39 of 51 field goals and averaged 42 yards per punt.

 