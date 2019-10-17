Tshiebwe, Culver Garner Preseason Big 12 Honors

West Virginia five star freshman Oscar Tshiebwe was selected as the Big 12's preseason Freshman of the Year while sophomore Derek Culver was named to the conference honorable mention team.

Tshiebwe is just the Mountaineers second-ever McDonald's All-American. He will team up in the front court with All-Big 12 second team selection & unanimous All-Big 12 freshman team honoree from a year ago in Culver. The Ohio native averaged 11.5 points and 9.9 rebounds in 26 games for West Virginia a year ago.

West Virginia begins regular season play on Nov. 8 hosting Akron.