Oscar Tshiebwe notched his second career double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds as West Virginia (4-0) defeated Boston College (3-3), 69-44 at the WVU Coliseum on Friday night.

Jermaine Haley chipped in 13 points while Derek Culver added 10 and 4 rebounds. Walter Whyte led the Terriers with 13 points.

West Virginia will now travel to Mexico for the Cancun Challenge beginning on Tuesday where it will play Northern Colorado to open play.