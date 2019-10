West Virginia five-star freshman Oscar Tshiebwe has been already been stopped on campus for pictures & high fives. He has not played a college game yet, but his aura has already taken Morgantown by storm.

Tshiebwe was named the Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year on Wednesday as well, but despite the hype around him, the freshman from the Congo understands that he still has a lot to learn.