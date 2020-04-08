Tshiebwe declares for 2020 NBA Draft, can return to WVU

Following the lead that Sagaba Konate set a year ago, West Virginia freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe has declared for the NBA draft.

Tshiebwe will sign with an agent and receive feedback from NBA teams and executives but can still return to West Virginia for his sophomore season. He has until June 3 to make that decision although that date is subject to change to COVID-19.

The freshman from the Congo led West Virginia with 11 points and 9 rebounds this season and was a second team all-Big 12 selection.