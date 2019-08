Tygarts Valley hasn't been to the playoffs since 2005, but after going 5-5 last year, the Bulldogs are determined to bring postseason football back to Mill Creek.

Head coach Rodney Bright enters his third year at the helm. On offense, the Bulldogs return senior center William Walden and junior quarterback Josh Bright.

Tygarts Valley opens its season on August 30th hosting Valley Wetzel.