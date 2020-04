WVU's Tynice Martin became the eighth Mountaineer to be selected in the WNBA draft being picked 34th overall by the Los Angeles Sparks.

Martin averaged 15.3 points and four rebounds per game during her four-year career at WVU. She was named an All-Big 12 First Team selection as a junior after notching 18 points and six rebounds per contest as a redshirt-junior.

The last Mountaineer selected in the WNBA Draft was Teana Muldrow in 2018, who was picked 29th overall by the Seattle Storm.